Drag x Drive: Nintendo announces release date for Switch 2 exclusive game

Nintendo has officially revealed the release date of Drag x Drive, a wheelchair sports game exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2, via its newly launched Nintendo Today app. The game will be available from August 14. The Nintendo Today app, first introduced during the March Direct showcase, acts as a daily news platform and event tracker for Nintendo fans. It also doubles as a hub for future Switch 2 announcements, including updates on games and hardware features. Nintendo announces release date for Drag x Drive, a Switch 2 exclusive game(Nintendo)

The upcoming exclusive joins a growing list of titles designed to support the launch of the new console. Gamerant reports that alongside Mario Kart World, other notable Nintendo games on the Switch 2 lineup include Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

Wheelchair basketball game uses Joy-Con 2 motion features

Drag x Drive will feature 3v3 multiplayer wheelchair basketball, using the Joy-Con 2’s mouse mode and motion control features. The game allows players to simulate pushing a wheelchair, passing the ball with arm movements, and even encourages teammate interaction through actions like clapping.

The game was first revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and was widely praised for its inclusive approach to gaming. Players highlighted its arcade-style controls, quick learning curve, and comparisons to Wii Sports basketball and Rocket League.

Fans and accessibility advocates applauded Nintendo’s decision to expand its catalogue with a sports title focused on disability representation-a notable addition to the competitive multiplayer genre.

Summer 2025 brings multiple Switch 2 exclusives

Nintendo’s summer release calendar is packed. Ahead of Drag x Drive’s August launch, Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV are both scheduled for release in July 2025.

Also launching in August is Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World, meaning fans will have multiple exclusives to choose from throughout the season.

The Switch 2’s expanding lineup, which also includes Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Elden Ring, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, positions the console as a versatile hub for both AAA third-party titles and innovative, accessible Nintendo exclusives.

