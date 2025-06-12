Nintendo Switch 2 is a global hit, but how do you buy one in India? - Buying guide

The Nintendo Switch 2 is off to a record start, becoming the company's fastest-selling console with 3.5 million units sold globally within four days of its 5 June 2025 launch. Nintendo is offering a Mario Kart World bundle of the Nintendo Switch 2 for $499.99.(Nintendo)

For prospective buyers in India, however, the situation is more complex. As the console has not been officially released in the country, interested consumers are left without direct access. Consequently, many are turning to grey market importers through both online and off-line sellers to get their hands on the gaming console.

However, before considering this route, it is crucial to understand the associated pros, cons, and other important nuances. Based on extensive research, this guide explains where you can get the console and what you need to remember before making a purchase.

So, how can you get the Switch 2 in India?

Now, because Nintendo has not officially launched the console in the country, people have been buying it from online and grey channels. This was the same for the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch OLED, and it is going to be the same for the Nintendo Switch 2, unless Nintendo decides to launch the console officially in India in the future.

For now, we have noticed that the Nintendo Switch 2 is available on Amazon India. You will see that the standard version of the console is retailing for ₹75,999. Of course, this is a lot more than the official MRP, which is $449 (this works out to around ₹37,000). So, if you do the maths, you will be paying more than ₹40,000 to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch 2.

We also noticed that games are available on Amazon India, including Hogwarts Legacy, which retails for around ₹4,000.

Nintendo Switch 2 listing on Amazon India(Amazon India)

We could also verify from buyers in India that they have bought directly from smaller retailers like Nekavo, which is selling the Switch 2 for ₹49,999 for the standard variant and ₹59,999 for the Mario Kart Edition bundle. However, the same person also told us that order times can be long as the console is in high demand, and they have not received their “pre-ordered” console yet.

Note: We are not promoting buying from these websites, so do so at your own risk.

Nekavo listing.(Nevako Screenshot)

If you want to buy completely worry-free, you can also have a look at off-line resellers. We got in touch with multiple off-line retailers in New Delhi's Gaffar Market, who quoted us different price points. For instance, Magic Land Games in Gaffar Market, quoted us ₹55,000-58,000 for the standard variant and said that games were available as well. The shop owner also mentioned that the Mario Kart World bundle isn’t available yet.

So, if you are in the market for the Switch 2 and cannot wait, you can head to off-line stores and check if they are importing the console from overseas.

What should you know before making the purchase?

There are two main things you need to know.

Firstly, if you are going to be buying the Switch 2 in India from these grey channels, or even directly from Amazon India, you should know that there is going to be no warranty or after-sales support with the console. Because the console has not launched officially in India, there are going to be no service centres from Nintendo directly. So, if something goes wrong during your ownership experience, you will have to get it repaired on the off-line market at third-party places. This was also the case for the original Switch. Therefore, if you want after-sales support, it is best to avoid the console for now.

Secondly, the prices you are currently paying are highly inflated. They are expected to come down as and when the Switch 2's availability becomes normal and as the demand eventually subsides. Because the Switch 2 launched only a few days ago, the demand is currently very high.

We have seen people lining up at official stores in places where the console has launched, including GameStop stores where people waited in lines, which goes to show how in-demand the console is. So, if you can wait, we would suggest waiting for a month or two before actually buying it. The price is expected to come down; currently, prices are inflated by almost 50 to 60 per cent.

