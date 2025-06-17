Nintendo sets Donkey Kong Bananza Direct for June 18 - All details

Nintendo will hold a special Direct presentation focused on Donkey Kong Bananza this Wednesday, June 18. The event will run for about 15 minutes and will provide new details about the upcoming game, which is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17. Gaming enthusiasts can watch the stream live on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. Nintendo will host a 15-minute Direct on the Donkey Kong Bananza game on June 18.(Nintendo)

Donkey Kong Bananza: When to Tune In

Unlike a full Nintendo Direct, this stream will concentrate solely on the Donkey Kong Bananza game, similar to the Mario Kart World Direct that aired last month. Nintendo announced the event through its official channels and official social media handle. The presentation will begin at 6 AM PT, 6:30 PM IST, 9 AM ET, 2 PM BST, and 3 PM CEST, according to IGN.

Donkey Kong Bananza Game: What’s New

The game introduces a redesigned Donkey Kong, inspired by his appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Shigeru Miyamoto, the veteran Nintendo developer behind the franchise, explained that the team aimed to evolve Donkey Kong’s character by revisiting previous designs, such as those from Jungle Beat. The development team also collaborated with the creators of 3D Mario to use current technology to bring more expressiveness to the character. Miyamoto said the movie’s new look influenced the design used in Donkey Kong Bananza.

While anticipation builds around the game, Nintendo Switch 2 hardware remains difficult to find. The console launched earlier this month but quickly sold out during pre-orders. Supply has been inconsistent since, and restocks tend to sell out within minutes. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have recently received limited shipments, offering buyers a chance to order the system, according to Tom’s Guide.

The Switch 2’s availability situation mirrors past restock challenges experienced by other popular consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Despite the ongoing supply issues, potential buyers are advised to keep checking major retailers for upcoming restocks. Meanwhile, fans look forward to the new Donkey Kong adventure arriving next month.