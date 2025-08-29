From fantasy to sci-fi: Best anime picks to binge-watch on Netflix this weekend

Netflix has become one of the top destinations for anime lovers. Be it Devil May Cry, Delicious in Dungeon or Pluto, anime lovers are spoilt for choice. With well-known titles, fresh adaptations, and hidden gems, there are plenty of options for binge-watching this weekend. According to Screen Rant, the following series stand out as must-watch picks. Netflix anime: Cyberpunk Edgerunners is a series anime lovers must not miss out on.(Screengrab/YouTube)

Delicious in Dungeon – 1 season, 24 episodes

Adapted from Ryoko Kui’s manga, this Studio Trigger series mixes comedy and fantasy in a unique way. It follows adventurer Laios and his companions, who, while rescuing his sister, survive by cooking the monsters they encounter. Funny, heartfelt, and creative, the show is a treat for fantasy fans.

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth – 1 season, 25 episodes

Produced by Madhouse, Orb is a historical drama about a young man who questions the church’s geocentric model. It grows into a multi-generational struggle against censorship, similar in tone to Vinland Saga. Deep and thoughtful, Orb is perfect for a weekend binge.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – 1 season, 10 episodes

Another standout from Studio Trigger, this series takes viewers into a dark, futuristic world. It tells the story of David, who becomes part of a mercenary crew after tragedy strikes. Emotional, violent, and stylish, Edgerunners is one of the best sci-fi animes of the decade, according to Screenrant.

Pluto – 1 season, 8 episodes

Studio M2’s Pluto is based on Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki’s manga, which reimagines Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy arc. This gripping sci-fi mystery follows robot detective Gesicht as he investigates murders of the world’s most powerful robots. With hour-long episodes, it feels like prestige TV and was hailed as the best anime of 2023, Screenrant reported.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – 1 season, 26 episodes

Madhouse’s award-winning fantasy tells the story of Frieren, an elf mage reflecting on her past after her party has already defeated the demon king. Introspective, emotional, and beautifully animated, the plot is a moving exploration of grief and memory.

FAQs:

1. Which of these anime is the shortest to binge?

Animes like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are easy to binge on a weekend.

2. Are all these anime based on manga?

Yes, each series is adapted from popular and acclaimed manga.

3. Is there a season 2 for any of these shows?

Yes, both Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have new seasons in development.