Devil May Cry Season 2 confirmed by Netflix: Fans share expectations and requests

Devil May Cry fans, get ready—Netflix has officially confirmed that the hit video game franchise is coming to the streaming platform. While details about the adaptation remain under wraps, the announcement has already sparked excitement across the gaming and entertainment communities. With the success of previous video game-to-series adaptations, all eyes are now on how Netflix will bring the high-octane, demon-slaying action of Devil May Cry to life. Netflix renews Devil May Cry for season 2.(Netflix)

Netflix confirms Devil May Cry season 2

On Thursday, April 10, Netflix confirmed that the much-loved anime Devil May Cry is being renewed for another season. The announcement read, “Let's dance. DEVIL MAY CRY is officially coming back for Season 2!” Fans are now eager to see how Netflix plans to capture the essence of the game while adding its own unique spin to the story.

The franchise has since expanded into multiple games, anime, and even manga, making it one of the most iconic action game series of all time. While the details of the second season remain scarce as the announcement poster read, “Season 2 coming soon,” it's safe to expect the familiar elements that made the games so beloved: Dante's demon-hunting exploits, stylish combat sequences, and the ever-present battle between good and evil.

Netizens react to the season 2 announcement

The news of the renewal of Devil May Cry for a second instalment had netizens excited. A user on X wrote, “Watched Half of Season 1 and it was pretty dope. Definitely will take a Season 2. Now if we somehow get a new game… 15-30 years perhaps.” A second user wrote, “Woww, looking forward to S2!!”

However, fans also have some requests from the second season of the anime. A user wrote, “We did it. If only we could get a dance-off between Dante and Vergil for S2." Another user wrote, “ll give it another shot but do these things to make it better, Make Dante stronger, less Lady swearing/swearing in general, bring back Enzo, drop the CGI, give Lady her old outfit.” A third user wrote, “Please don't make Lady swear this much again.”