The Last of Us teams up with Wrangler for new apocalypse-inspired apparel line

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of The Last of Us Season 2 on April 13, Sony Pictures Consumer Products has teamed up with Wrangler to unveil its first-ever merchandise collection inspired by the upcoming season. Timed with the release of the global trailer, this exclusive collaboration brings fans a range of rugged, post-apocalyptic-themed apparel and accessories, allowing them to step into the world of the HBO Original series. A new merchandise collection inspired by The Last of Us will debut on April 10, featuring rugged clothing and accessories from Wrangler.(@wrangler/Instagram)

Wrangler and The Last Of Us collab launch

The collab between Wrangler and the post-apocalyptic world of the hit HBO series has the social media platform buzzing with anticipation and excitement. The Instagram post shows a brown Wrangler Jeans tag with “The Last Of Us” right below followed by the series-inspired animation. The caption of the post read, “Will you be dressed to survive? Wrangler x The Last of Us, launching 4.10”

The collection reflects key themes from The Last of Us, like love and loss, with special products and collaborations. The collection will be inspired by the central locations of the show and will b released in two capsules. The first capsule, launching on April 10, is streamlined to launch ahead of season 2’s release on April 13.

It will be related to Jackson, Wyoming; Joel and Ellie’s home base at the start of the season. The second capsule will be launched mid-series and will take its inspiration from plot and characters based in Seattle, Washington.

What to expect from Wrangler and The Last Of Us collab?

Fans of the show and Wranglers could see items inspired by the show, such as cordyceps-themed pieces from Alice Mushrooms and Four Sigmatic, as well as clothes worn by favourite characters from Wrangler. Fans can also look forward to upcoming products from Taylor Guitars and Timberland, as reported by the License Magazine.

The collection is expected to include a wide range of rugged clothing for men and women such as jackets, shirts, jeans, cargos, and caps along with good quality material and timeless design. True fans of the show will also be quick to spot apparel featuring distinct colour accents and unique cordyceps camo patterns, reminiscent of those worn by fan-favourite Joel Miller portrayed by Pedro Pascal.