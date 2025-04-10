Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Last of Us teams up with Wrangler for new apocalypse-inspired apparel line

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 10, 2025 08:10 PM IST

Wrangler and The Last of Us Season 2 are launching a merchandise collection inspired by the hit HBO series.

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of The Last of Us Season 2 on April 13, Sony Pictures Consumer Products has teamed up with Wrangler to unveil its first-ever merchandise collection inspired by the upcoming season. Timed with the release of the global trailer, this exclusive collaboration brings fans a range of rugged, post-apocalyptic-themed apparel and accessories, allowing them to step into the world of the HBO Original series.

A new merchandise collection inspired by The Last of Us will debut on April 10, featuring rugged clothing and accessories from Wrangler.(@wrangler/Instagram)
A new merchandise collection inspired by The Last of Us will debut on April 10, featuring rugged clothing and accessories from Wrangler.(@wrangler/Instagram)

Also Read: What is Pedro Pascal's net worth? Here's how much he received for The Last Of Us Season 1 per episode

Wrangler and The Last Of Us collab launch

The collab between Wrangler and the post-apocalyptic world of the hit HBO series has the social media platform buzzing with anticipation and excitement. The Instagram post shows a brown Wrangler Jeans tag with “The Last Of Us” right below followed by the series-inspired animation. The caption of the post read, “Will you be dressed to survive? Wrangler x The Last of Us, launching 4.10”

The collection reflects key themes from The Last of Us, like love and loss, with special products and collaborations. The collection will be inspired by the central locations of the show and will b released in two capsules. The first capsule, launching on April 10, is streamlined to launch ahead of season 2’s release on April 13.

It will be related to Jackson, Wyoming; Joel and Ellie’s home base at the start of the season. The second capsule will be launched mid-series and will take its inspiration from plot and characters based in Seattle, Washington.

Also Read: Justin Bieber's fans worried after he goes on ‘money is all you need’ rant | Watch

What to expect from Wrangler and The Last Of Us collab?

Fans of the show and Wranglers could see items inspired by the show, such as cordyceps-themed pieces from Alice Mushrooms and Four Sigmatic, as well as clothes worn by favourite characters from Wrangler. Fans can also look forward to upcoming products from Taylor Guitars and Timberland, as reported by the License Magazine.

The collection is expected to include a wide range of rugged clothing for men and women such as jackets, shirts, jeans, cargos, and caps along with good quality material and timeless design. True fans of the show will also be quick to spot apparel featuring distinct colour accents and unique cordyceps camo patterns, reminiscent of those worn by fan-favourite Joel Miller portrayed by Pedro Pascal.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Web Series / The Last of Us teams up with Wrangler for new apocalypse-inspired apparel line
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On