Justin Bieber's fans worried after he goes on ‘money is all you need’ rant | Watch

Justin Bieber isn't exactly basking in the Coachella glow. Just days before the festival's first weekend kicks off, the pop star was caught on camera lashing out at paparazzi in Palm Springs—clearly fed up and not in the mood to play nice. Justin Bieber was filmed confronting paparazzi in Palm Springs, expressing frustration over their obsession with money.

Justin Bieber clashes with paparazzi

TMZ shared a video that shows the 31-year-old singer arriving at a local coffee shop with friends when he spotted a group of photographers waiting for him.

“Good morning,” one pap greeted him. Bieber shot back, “No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?”

He then walked up to them and repeated “Money, money, money, money, money,” while mimicking the classic “pay me” hand gesture. “Get outta here, bro. Money, that’s all you want. You don’t care about human beings.”

Still visibly irritated, he moved a bit, and covered one of the photographer’s phones and kept going: “That’s all you care about, guys. Is money. You don’t care about people. Only money. … You don’t care about human beings.”

Donning a half-on tie-dye hoodie, dark shorts, lime green checkered socks, and matching clogs, Bieber eventually turned his back on the scene and went inside the café with his friends.

Justin Bieber's repeated public anxiety raises questions

Lately, fans have been voicing concern over Bieber’s erratic behaviour, rumoured substance issues, and the overall state of his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Bieber’s rep refuted the speculation about drug use, saying, “Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” per TMZ.

Just this February, the Baby singer appeared noticeably uncomfortable and anxious during Hailey’s Rhode skincare pop-up in Los Angeles. “Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” an onlooker told Page Six.

The insider also noted Hailey was “really concerned” and unsure how to help him manage everything.