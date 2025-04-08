Did Justin Bieber seen zone Drake? Rapper cheekily calls out 'Sorry' hitmaker

The short and straight answer to this question is...yes? Justin Bieber and Drake from back in the day

Justin Bieber has been in a bit of a funk off late, what with his occasional public appearances — a little too frail on first shot — leaving fans super concerned about his health and well being. Add to that the recurring divorce rumours with wife Hailey Bieber, especially with them just having welcomed son Jack Blues, must make for quite a chaotic stretch for the singer.

Either which way, looks like he's coming back around on the music front. The Baby hitmaker put out a pretty broad collab request on his social media, asking those genuinely interested in making music with him, to hit him up — 'Dm me if u wanna make music together", read the caption to the post.

Among the comments was long time friend Drake, whose response has sent the internet into quite the tizzy. "I DM’d but no reply", read his comment, a statement which has since, raked up, upwards of 50,000 likes. Now we can't really say if a future Justin and Drake collab is in the works or not, but this is a good time to remind every one that the duo have collaborated in the past, their last so far having been Right Here, the third song on Justin's third studio album, Believe, dated 2012. Other people who expressed interest in collaborating with Justin were the likes of Big Sean and Jaden Smith.

Coming back to Justin and Drake, the two have been friends for over a decade. As a matter of fact, back in 2013, Scooter Braun, Justin's long-time manager had shared, "Drake is like a big brother to Justin. And Justin really looks up to Drake. They have an extremely special relationship". Their friendship had started back in 2010 when Drake made an appearance on Justin's Baby music video, an evergreen hit.

Do you think a Justin-Drake collab is in the works?