What is Pedro Pascal's net worth? Here's how much he received for The Last Of Us Season 1 per episode

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 10, 2025 06:14 PM IST

Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal shines in 2025, taking on the role of Reed Richards in Fantastic Four and many other projects.

Pedro Pascal is having a moment—and it has been a long time. In 2025, the Chilean-American actor is not only one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars, but he’s also officially part of the Marvel elite, taking on the iconic role of Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, in the MCU’s upcoming Fantastic Four. While his recent projects have catapulted him into the global spotlight, Pascal’s rise to fame has been anything but overnight.

Pedro Pascal's net worth revealed. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)
Pedro Pascal's net worth revealed. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

Pedro Pascal’s net worth in 2025

Behind the charm, memes, and red-carpet appearances is a seasoned actor who’s spent over twenty years navigating the industry's highs and lows. He has been a part of many popular projects in the past and has many more anticipated shows and movies lined up for the year ahead. His estimated net worth is expected to at $10 million in 2025 with him being reportedly paid $4.5 million for The Last Of Us Season 1, as reported by Parade.

While his per-episode salary varies according to the projects he works on, it was reported by Variety that Pascal received $600,000 per episode for The Last Of Us Season 1.

Why is Pedro Pascal so popular?

It might seem to the people that Pascal got famous overnight but it is far from the truth. He has been a part of various iconic projects in Hollywood. He is an alumnus of movies such as Wonder Woman 1984, Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He is also known for his unforgettable characters in The Mandalorian, Narcos and The Last Of Us season 1 which is set to release its second season in a few days. The Last of Us Season 2 will be released on April 13, 2025, where Pascal will be portraying the character of fan favourite Joel Miller.

