Lady Gaga reveals new single ‘The Dead Dance’ tied to Wednesday Season 2: Here’s when it will drop

Lady Gaga announced her brand-new single, The Dead Dance, during Netflix and Spotify’s Graveyard Gala in New York City. The special event was part of the promotional Doom Tour for the hit series Wednesday, season two. Lady Gaga to release new single The Dead Dance.(X/@hard_tingz)

According to Billboard, on Thursday night, August 28, Gaga hit the stage with Wednesday cast members Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday. She announced the long-awaited track will drop on September 3, 2025, the same day as part 2 of season 2 of the show.

“It’s a part of the show, and I’m so excited for you to see it,” Gaga told the cheering crowd. Fans at the event were given an exclusive first listen in unique coffin-themed listening booths. Gaga added with a smile, “I hope you’re really comfortable in your caskets.”

Lady Gaga to star in Wednesday season 2

The Bad Romance hitmaker also shared her excitement about working on the show, praising director Tim Burton and the cast. “I had a wonderful time working on Wednesday season two,” she said.

A new trailer for part two teased Gaga’s involvement. Though she did not appear on screen, fans noticed a voice at the end of the clip sounding very much like hers, warning Ortega’s Wednesday: “Beware, there will be a price to pay.”

The announcement comes while Gaga is in the middle of her Mayhem Ball Tour. She recently played four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York. She will return for her final two NYC performances on Sept. 6 and 7.

FAQs

Q1: When will Lady Gaga’s new single “The Dead Dance” be released?

A: It will be released on Sept. 3, 2025, alongside part two of Wednesday season two.

Q2: Is Lady Gaga acting in the Wednesday season 2?

A: While her role is not confirmed, the new trailer hints at her possible appearance through a mysterious voiceover.

Q3: What is Gaga doing besides this release?

A: She is currently on her Mayhem Ball Tour, with final New York shows scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7.