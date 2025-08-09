Wednesday intel: Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta Jones just dropped a BIG Lady Gaga spoiler!

Wednesday season 2 part 1 has been out a while now and while all the thrills, nostalgia and spooks are well in place, one thing that’s not is Lady Gaga. Wednesday cast spills the tea on Lady Gaga's series debut

The only good thing about not seeing mother monster make her Addams universe debut is that as we wait on the second half of season 2, we know for a fact she’ll be there — but probably not as everyone’s been led to believe for months on end.

Yes she’ll be playing Rosaline Rotwood, but all that hullabaloo about her being a teacher at Nevermore was…well just that — hullabaloo. In a straight up false spoiler, the makers were sure to keep the hype alive with this big little white lie.

And who gave it away? Well Miss Wednesday herself, Jenna Ortega. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight when asked about Lady Gaga’s Wednesday debut, Jenna was prompt to spill, “She’s not a teacher. So that’s your little clue. Yes, she’s not. Whatever you heard, it’s wrong”.

Catherine Zeta Jones who plays Morticia Addams took on the baton, adding, “She was an addition that was made in heaven. We’d say hell, which is a good thing. I actually feel that she is somehow related genetically to the Addams Family”.

Luis Guzman, playing the ever-chivalrous Gomez Addams, also chipped in: “As Gomez, Addams’ lawyer, I’m preparing the papers to adopt her”.

“I could be a mother!” gasped Catherine, to which Luis echoed, “Again”.

So was it an absolute dream come true to work with her for Jenna? “Of course, of course. One of the kindest, most grounded people I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with”, adding, “She’s such a powerhouse”.

So as you wait on Lady Gaga’s Rosaline Rotwood era, the entire series so far is available for streaming on OTT.