Glen Powell takes a page out of Hannah Montana's book in new teaser for football-comedy Chad Powers; take a look

Glen Powell is back — and he’s leaning all the way into being Glen Powell. The Top Gun: Maverick star has a new role that feels tailor-made for his charming-jock energy. In the just-dropped teaser for Chad Powers, Powell transforms into a fictional football player with a mullet, swagger, and secret identity. If you thought Powell had already hit peak Powell, think again. Glen Powell as Chad Powers

But who exactly is Chad Powers, and why are football fans and internet users buzzing?

Who is Chad Powers?

The upcoming Hulu comedy follows Russ Holliday, a disgraced college quarterback who still dreams of making it big. In a last-ditch effort to revive his football career, he goes undercover as “Chad Powers” and joins a struggling southern football team. Think Ted Lasso, but swap the moustache for a wig and some good old-fashioned southern grit.

The Eli Manning connection

Here’s the fun twist: Chad Powers is not just fiction. He first appeared in 2022, when NFL legend Eli Manning wanted to experience walk-on tryouts at Penn State. As part of his ESPN+ docuseries Eli’s Places, he slapped on a wig and prosthetics to go undercover as — you guessed it — Chad Powers. The clip quickly went viral.

Manning’s goal? To explore the history of college football through the eyes of real players and coaches. But what stuck with fans most was Chad’s hilarious blend of clueless charm and gridiron ambition.“The love for Chad Powers has surprised me in spectacular ways,” Manning said. “I played 16 years in the NFL, but now when I’m in a restaurant or walking through an airport, it’s not uncommon for fans to scream, ‘Hey Chad!’” He added, “I’m so excited to team up with my friends Glen Powell, Michael Waldron and Omaha Productions to continue to tell the Chad Powers story and see what he does next.”

Fans react

Once the original video exploded online, Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning’s company, was flooded with fan requests for more Chad content. And so, the Ted Lasso-style comedy was born. Hulu has now greenlit a half-hour scripted series starring Powell, with Manning cheering from the sidelines.

As expected, social media had a field day reacting to the teaser. One user wrote, “I’m definitely excited for this, but am I the only one who kinda wishes Eli still played the character?” Another chimed in: “So basically… Hannah Montana but with football and facial hair.” One X comment perfectly summed up the vibe: “This sounds like a hilarious twist on sports comedies. Can’t wait to see Glen Powell’s performance!” Another added, “Late 30s Glen Powell? That’s a choice…” while a fan gushed, “GP is pure charisma. Will 100% watch.”

And honestly? Same.

With Glen Powell bringing his all-American charm and Eli Manning’s viral alter ego at the heart of it, Chad Powers might just become the next big thing in feel-good football comedy. The show is expected to release on September 20.