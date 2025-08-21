Glen Powell rules himself out as the next James Bond in future movies: ‘Get an authentic Brit for that job’

The Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell shut down speculation that he could step into the 007 role, saying, “I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond. My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Glen Powell reacted to rumours of him becoming the next James Bond

The 36-year-old went further, stressing that the part should stay in British hands. “Get an authentic Brit for that job. That’s who belongs in that tuxedo,” he added.

The iconic character, created by Ian Fleming and played most recently by Daniel Craig in No Time to Die (2021), has only ever been portrayed by English, Scottish or Irish actors. Amazon MGM Studios is currently developing the next Bond film with Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing, but the search for Daniel Craig’s successor is still underway.

Glen’s name had been floated among fan circles, alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Theo James, Regé-Jean Page, Harris Dickinson and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Several of those linked have already weighed in on the chatter — Taron Egerton has ruled himself out, Aaron Taylor-Johnson dodged the question last year, Henry Golding called Bond “every actor’s kind of nightmare,” while Tom Holland recently said it remains “the pinnacle of working in our industry” for “every young British actor.”

As for Glen, his focus is firmly on what’s next. Fresh off box office hits like Anyone But You, Twisters and Hit Man, he leads Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, which is scheduled to release on November 14. His comedy series Chad Powers, co-created with Michael Waldron and based on a character from Eli Manning, will release in September this year.