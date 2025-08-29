Taylor Swift handed ‘zero advice’ by NY Jets’ wives on navigating life as football wife

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement was the talk of the town, and it is evident that the two are here to stay and support each other. While the couple seems to be aligned about the future of their relationship, a pair of New York Jets' wives praised the singer for her impact on football but acknowledged that there is no guide to navigate life under the glaring spotlight, as reported by US Weekly. New York Jets' wives recognizingvTaylor Swift's positive impact on football culture.(AFP)

Jets' wives have ‘zero advice’ for Taylor Swift

Jessie Vera-Tucker, wife of Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, told US Weekly, “I have zero advice for her. She has a way busier life than I will ever have. If she’s made it this far managing that, she’s gonna be very good.” Miranda Williams, wife of Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, echoed Jessie's sentiments as she told the media outlet, “Whatever works for your household is going to work for your household.” She added, "What works for me may not work for them. You just wish the person the best.”

Both wives offer a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in the spotlight as they star in Prime Video’s six-part docuseries The Home Team: NY Jets, which follows players’ families on and off the field throughout the 2024–25 season.

Jets' wives praise Swift's impact on football

Miranda and Jessie might not have any advice for Swift, but they appreciate the Bad Blood singer for what her support for football has done for the sports' fan diversification. Jessie shared with the news outlet, "It's bonding a lot of people. It’s more widespread. Even if you don’t care too much about what’s going on on the field, you have some type of interest in it now. I think it’s awesome.”

She added, "I like that some of my friends who didn’t care before, now we can talk about something.” Meanwhile, Miranda gushed about Swift and expressed gratitude for bringing extra spotlight and glamor to the NFL’s community of wives and girlfriends.

Miranda told US Weekly that "she definitely brought a light to the significant others, too. Because now people are like, ‘Oh, what goes on behind closed doors?’”