NFL Rivalry jerseys revealed: Here's when each team wears its alternate uniform. feat Jets, 49ers and Bills
The NFL Rivalry jerseys were revealed on Thursday, with AFC East and NFC West teams getting a chance to wear these special threads for a home game this season.
“Nike has a rich history with football, and we’re excited to partner with the NFL on this new Rivalries program to help grow the sport and expand it for the next generation,” Ryan Airhart, Nike's director of NFL apparel design, said.
“Each uniform was designed in collaboration with the club it represents to authentically reflect what makes their team, fans and communities wholly unique.”
Every team will eventually be added to the NFL's ‘Rivalries’ program. While the AFC East and NFC West start this year, other divisions will get their alternate threads over the next three years. The AFC South and NFC North are next up in 2026.
"The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival," Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing at the NFL, said.
"Rivalries will bring fresh energy to the field with each new uniform, while providing a platform to amplify the community and hometown pride that is rooted in each NFL fan."
Here's when teams will wear Rivarly jerseys this year
Arizona Cardinals
Sept. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Buffalo Bills
Oct. 5 vs. New England
Los Angeles Rams
Nov. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins
Sept. 29 vs. New York Jets
New England Patriots
Nov. 13 vs. New York Jets
New York Jets
Dec. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers
Jan. 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Dec. 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams