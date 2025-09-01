Brain teaser: You’ll be declared internet’s human calculator if you crack this tricky maths riddle

Brain teasers have always held a special place in the world of puzzles. They challenge the mind, encourage lateral thinking and often provide a refreshing break from routine problem-solving. These puzzles come in many forms, from riddles and visual illusions to logical patterns, but one of the most engaging types is the maths brain teaser. A maths puzzle shared on X puzzled users.(X/@jitendra789789)

The puzzle

A recent example that caught the attention of social media users was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789. The puzzle read:

“6+7=49, 8+7=63, 10+7=77, 12+7=?”



At first glance, this sequence appears to be a set of basic equations. However, the numbers clearly do not add up in a conventional way. Instead, the teaser challenges viewers to look for hidden patterns and alternative methods of calculation. Such puzzles are not about straightforward arithmetic but about discovering creative ways to interpret numbers.

Why brain teasers grab attention

Maths teasers are especially popular because they allow people to play with numbers in a way that feels both enjoyable and mentally stimulating. Unlike classroom-style problems, they do not demand rigid textbook knowledge. Instead, they reward logical thinking, creative reasoning and the ability to notice hidden patterns.

What makes them so captivating is the element of surprise. Solvers often experience a moment of clarity when the logic finally clicks. For many, the real thrill lies not in reaching the final answer but in exploring the different paths that lead there.

The lasting charm of puzzles

One reason these teasers continue to flourish online is their universal appeal. Anyone can attempt them, regardless of age or background. They ignite curiosity among children, provide amusement for casual solvers, and even intrigue serious puzzle enthusiasts.

The latest teaser shared by @jitendra789789 is another example of how a simple number puzzle can spark widespread interest. Whether solved in seconds or pondered over for hours, it offers a refreshing exercise for the mind and celebrates the playful side of mathematics.

So, have you managed to solve it yet?