Brain teaser: You’ll be crowned problem solver of the day if you crack this maths riddle

Mathematics brain teasers have long captivated people who enjoy testing their logic and problem-solving skills. Beyond being fun pastimes, they act as stimulating exercises that keep the mind alert and agile. And if you enjoy unravelling such puzzles, here is a fresh challenge to put your skills to the test. A tricky maths puzzle with a missing number sequence went viral online.(Facebook/Riddle Only)

The sequence puzzle

The puzzle, shared on Facebook by an account named Riddle Only, has left many scratching their heads. The teaser reads:

“What 3-digit number comes next in this sequence? – 131, 228, 331, 430, 531, 630, 731, ???”

Why maths brain teasers capture attention on the internet

One of the main reasons brain teasers go viral is their universal appeal. Unlike lengthy riddles or complex academic problems, short and sharp mathematical sequences can be attempted by almost anyone, regardless of age or background. They challenge the brain without overwhelming it, offering a quick burst of mental exercise that feels both fun and rewarding. Solving them brings a sense of instant gratification, almost like cracking a secret code, and that rush of accomplishment is what keeps people hooked.

For fans of brain-bending challenges, this latest puzzle is yet another irresistible opportunity to put their analytical skills to the test. It demands careful observation, logical reasoning and just the right amount of patience. Some approach it casually for entertainment, while others dive deep with serious calculations, determined to crack the mystery. The beauty of such puzzles is that they turn mathematics into a game, sparking curiosity and encouraging people to think beyond the obvious.

So, have you solved it?

The real question is: can you crack the sequence and determine the missing three-digit number? The puzzle is waiting, and the internet is buzzing with attempts. Will you be the one to get it right?