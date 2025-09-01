Optical illusion: Camouflaged squirrel leaves Reddit stumped. Can you find it?

Optical illusions are all the rage on the internet, and Reddit's FindTheSniper has several enthusiasts sharing difficult and mind-bending challenges. One such viral image has left Redditors confused and amused at the same time. Shared by rastroboy, the image features a camouflaged squirrel that has left thousands of users squinting at their screens. Can you spot the squirrel?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical Illusion: Find the squirrel

The picture looks simple: a big tree trunk, a hanging bird feeder, and some greenery in the background. But somewhere in there, a squirrel is hiding, almost invisible at first glance.

People online have been staring at it for minutes, some even longer. Most thought they would catch the squirrel sitting by the feeder or on the ground. Instead, the animal blended itself so perfectly that users were shocked after they discovered it. One user wrote, “Wow! Impressive camouflage,” another user wrote, “Impressively camouflaged, especially given how much of the trunk space it’s taking up!”

Optical Illusion: Answer

Look closely at the trunk right above the feeder. The squirrel is clinging to the bark, almost covering it whole, its fur nearly the same shade as the tree. What gives it away are the faint lines of its back and the little white spots in its fur. Once you notice the outline, it suddenly becomes obvious. Before that moment, though, the creature just melts into the wood.

Also read: Optical illusion challenge: Can you spot the camouflaged wolf hiding in plain sight?

These puzzles have become a hit because they do more than test eyesight. They slow people down, force them to pay attention, and prove how easily our brains skip details when distracted by the bigger picture.

FAQs

Where is the squirrel in the picture?

The squirrel is clinging to the tree trunk near the bird feeder, blending almost perfectly with the bark.

How can you spot it?

Look for the outline of its back and some faint white spots on its fur against the tree.

Why is this photo going viral?

It was shared on Reddit’s FindTheSniper group, where users post tricky images of camouflaged animals or objects.

Why do squirrels camouflage so well?

Their fur often matches the color of tree bark, making it easier to hide from predators.