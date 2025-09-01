Optical illusion: Can you find the black clip hidden in plain sight?

Optical illusion challenges are gaining popularity on the internet, and Reddit’s r/FindTheSniper community has emerged as one of the most sought-after forums for fellow enthusiasts to challenge one another. Recently, a post by user Glitterrtits has gone viral. The image hides a small black clip, a keychain carabiner, on a grated metal floor. This puzzle is testing both the observational skills and the patience of netizens. Can you find the clip?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

The grated floor illusion

At first glance, the photo seems normal. It shows a pair of legs wearing light-colored pants and dark shoes standing on a metal floor. The floor has diamond-shaped holes in a repeating pattern. But if you look carefully, you will see a tiny black clip hidden among the metal grating. Most people miss it at first because the background is busy and detailed.

The challenge

The post is called “Find the Black Clip.” The tricky part is that the legs are easy to notice, but the clip is small and blends with the shadows and patterns of the floor. To find it, viewers need to pay attention to the small details and ignore the main objects in the photo.





The answer

For those who could not find it:

• The black clip is located slightly left of the center of the image.

• It sits on the metal floor, a couple of holes over in the diamond-shaped grating.

• Its dark color makes it almost disappear against the textured floor, making it hard to spot.

Small objects, especially ones that blend with the background, are easy to miss. That is why challenges like this are fun; they make people notice things they normally ignore and test how sharp their eyes really are.

FAQs:

Q1: Where is the black clip?

It is slightly left of the center, on the metal grating a couple of holes over.

Q2: Why is it hard to see?

Because it is small and dark, it blends into the floor’s repeating pattern.

Q3: What is the “Find the Sniper” subreddit?

It is a Reddit community where people post tricky images and challenge others to find hidden objects, animals, or people.