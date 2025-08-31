Optical illusion: Only those with super sharp eyesight can count the exact number of birds in this image

Are you ready to put your observation skills to the ultimate test with some challenging optical illusions? These puzzles have long fascinated the internet by putting human perception to the test. An optical illusion shared on Reddit puzzled users.(Reddit/rastroboy)

If you enjoy such brain-bending challenges, we have something special for you. A newly shared optical illusion on Reddit has left viewers baffled, sparking a wave of curiosity as people compete to prove their eyesight is sharper than the rest.

The image shows a patch of dry leaves scattered on a forest floor. At first glance, it looks like nothing more than a carpet of brown and grey foliage. But look closer and you will notice that a few birds are resting quietly among the leaves.

Their mottled brown feathers blend almost seamlessly with the forest floor, making them incredibly difficult to spot.

The task is simple yet challenging: count the total number of birds hidden in the picture.

Take a look here at the image:

Why optical illusions captivate the internet

Optical illusions like this one remain an online favourite pastime for a reason. They are more than just games—they reveal how easily our brains can be tricked by patterns, colours, and textures.

On social media, they turn into friendly competitions as users challenge friends and family to beat their count or spot the hidden detail faster. The excitement lies not just in solving the puzzle but also in comparing how different people perceive the same image.

The viral debate

Reddit users have already filled the comment section with their guesses, and the numbers vary widely. Some claim to have spotted only two or three birds, while others insist there are many more cleverly tucked into the leaves.

So, how many birds did you manage to spot?