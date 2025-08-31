Optical illusion: Can you identify the bird that can’t fly in this image?

Optical illusions have gained popularity once again and keep popping up online, and the one with the bird is making people scratch their heads. A picture shows a bunch of bright birds sitting together. All looks normal at first. Parrots with wings wide, pigeons, and even a peacock showing its tail. But hidden in the mix is one bird that just does not belong. Can you solve this puzzle by finding the bird that cannot fly.

Optical Illusion: Find the bird that cannot fly

Most birds here can fly and have wings. But one is stuck on the ground and cannot fly. If you take a glance, your eyes will skip right past it. That is how the trick works. Your brain expects every bird to be the same, so you miss the odd one out.

Find the bird that cannot fly in this optical illusion.

Optical Illusion: Answer

Tried solving this challenge but still cannot figure out the answer? Look closer. Bottom row, first bird from the left. That is where it is hiding, the dodo. Once you see it, the heavy beak and round body give it away fast. It has been camouflaged wth fake brown wings. Did you get tricked by its fake wings?

As per the BBC, the dodo lived on the island of Mauritius hundreds of years ago. By the 1600s, it was gone, hunted, and unable to escape because it could not fly. It has since become one of the most famous extinct animals, often used as a symbol of what can happen when nature is not protected.

If you spotted the dodo straight away, you have got sharp eyes. If it took longer, do not worry. That is the fun part of these illusions. They trick the mind and make you focus harder than you expect.

FAQs

Q1. What is the challenge in this optical illusion?

It asks viewers to find the only bird that cannot fly, hidden among colorful flying birds.

Q2. Where is the hidden dodo located in the image?

The dodo is placed in the bottom row, second bird from the left.

Q3. Why is the dodo bird special?

The dodo went extinct in the 17th century and is one of history’s most famous flightless birds.

Q4. Why do optical illusions like this become popular?

They test focus, patience, and make people share the fun challenge with friends online.

Q5. How do these puzzles help the brain?

They sharpen observation skills and push the brain to notice small details instead of rushing.