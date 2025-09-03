Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can spot the missing glass lid

A new optical illusion is blowing up on Reddit after being posted on the r/FindTheSniper forum. The image shows a kitchen stovetop with four burners and a pan cooking a dish, but there is a twist. The original poster claims the glass lid from the pan has gone missing, challenging viewers to find it. Can you solve this challenge?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

The post quickly grabbed attention, with thousands stopping to squint at the everyday scene. What looked at first like a simple cooking setup had people scanning every corner of the frame.

Redditors share their own kitchen mishaps

The comments section turned into a mix of guesses and stories. One user laughed, “I have also done this many times lol,” while another admitted their instinct was to check the burners. “Yup, so many times, the first thing I did was look at the burners. Been a while since though. I’ve had a glass top for the last 15 years,” read a comment.

Others pointed out the risks of such habits. A user warned, “You should never leave it there. I know chances are slim, but one day you might turn that burner on without realizing the lid is there. It is best to just practice good habits to minimize risk of accidents.”

Another commenter shared a cautionary tale: “Had this happen to my pizza stone the other day. Set it on top, thought I had the burner next to it on. That burner wasn’t getting hot, so I turned up the heat like a buffoon. Now I have two parts to a stone.”

The trick revealed

So where was the lid? Look closely at the top left burner. The glass lid is right there, but because it is transparent, it blends almost perfectly with the stovetop beneath it. Many missed it at first glance, which explains why the illusion worked so well.

Optical illusions like this play on the way our eyes and brain process shapes, light, and reflections. When the object is see-through and the background uniform, our perception skips right over it until we’re told exactly where to look.

