Optical illusion: Only those with sharp eyes can find two deer hidden in plain sight

Optical illusion–style puzzles are once again grabbing attention on social media, and the latest one comes from the popular subreddit r/FindTheSniper. A user named unhappyoptimist_ shared a photo of a quiet forest and asked to “find the two deer”. At first glance, it looks like just trees, leaves, and grass. But in the middle of it, two deer are standing still, blending in. How many deer can you spot?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

The post quickly gained traction because the animals are so well camouflaged that many people scrolled past without spotting them. Others admitted to staring for several minutes before seeing one. That difficulty is what makes the puzzle so addictive; it challenges your brain to notice the smallest details.

The challenge

The photo shows a dense forest with leafy trees and tall grass. The user said it was a medium level, but many commented that it was hard. The trick is that the deer’s fur matches the tree bark and shadows, so they are almost invisible unless you look closely at just the right spot.

The answer

Both deer are hiding just right of the center of the photo, standing slightly above the tall grass line. The first deer is positioned left of the large dark tree near the right edge of the image. The second one is a little farther left, standing just right of a pair of dark trees. Once you finally see them, it becomes impossible to “unsee” their faces and bodies peeking through the foliage.

Also read: Optical illusion: Spot the hidden boy in this forest trail to claim the crown of ultimate puzzle solver

Why this challenge works

Illusions like this go viral because they play on how our eyes and brain process patterns. Our eyes are drawn to bright colors or strong contrasts which is why the yellow flowers in the bottom right corner grab your attention first. Camouflaged animals take advantage of this weakness in nature to avoid predators, and in turn, we struggle to find them in photos like this.

The FindTheSniper subreddit has become a hub for such puzzles, from hidden cats in gardens to owls in tree trunks. Each challenge taps into the same curiosity: can you trust what your eyes see, or will you miss something hidden in plain sight?

FAQs:

Q1: What is this “Find the 2 Deer” puzzle?

It’s a viral photo challenge shared on Reddit’s r/FindTheSniper community, where two deer are camouflaged in a forest scene.

Q2: Where are the deer located in the picture?

Both deer are just right of the center above the grass. One is left of the large dark tree near the right edge, and the other is to the right of a pair of dark trees, a bit left of the first.

Q3: Why are these puzzles so popular online?

They test people’s observation skills and patience. The fun lies in spotting what’s hidden in plain sight, and then comparing answers with others online.