Optical illusion: This viral photo challenges you to spot the hidden creature on tree trunk

A new optical illusion has taken over Reddit. The image looks simple at first glance: a thick, weathered tree trunk standing in the middle of a forest-like landscape. Its bark is rough, brown, and textured. It resembles the kind of tree you might walk past without giving a second thought. But this trunk hides something unusual. The photo quickly went viral because users were asked to spot a camouflaged creature blending seamlessly into the bark(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

The photo quickly went viral because users were asked to spot a camouflaged creature blending seamlessly into the bark. And as with most viral puzzles, people quickly swarmed the comments with guesses.

A user summed it up simply: “Wow, just wow, that’s good.”

Others dropped precise directions.

“Slightly off-center on the tree, about a third of the way up,” read a comment.

A person thought it was “about ⅖ up from the bottom and ¼ in from the left.”

Some of them wondered what “was hiding in the bark?” And, the thread quickly turned into a back-and-forth of eagle-eyed observations.

Few were convinced it sat just below the center. “Lower half, in the center of the trunk, both wings spread,” one person noted.

Another spotted the outline a little higher: “A little below center, wings spread out, SLIGHTLY more left than center on the tree.”

What makes this illusion tricky is how closely the creature’s coloring matches the bark. The subtle wings and body lines fade into the ridges, making it nearly impossible to catch unless you stare for a while. That’s the fun of the subreddit - puzzles designed to frustrate you before giving that “aha” moment.

Why our brains fall for illusions

Optical illusions like this work because our brains are wired to look for patterns. When the lines, colors, and textures blend together, the brain struggles to separate the figure from the background. That confusion creates the moment of surprise when the hidden subject finally pops into view.

The hidden answer

So, what is on the tree? If you look closely at the trunk’s lower half, slightly left of center, you will spot a moth with its wings spread out. Its earthy tones make it almost indistinguishable from the bark - until you see it, and then you can’t unsee it.

The post continues to rack up comments as new viewers try their luck, proving once again that the simplest photos often spark the biggest reactions online.

