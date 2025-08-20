Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can see the grasshopper in 10 seconds

Optical illusions have become a favorite pastime for many on the internet. One challenge that is going viral on Reddit may leave even seasoned players confused. The optical illusion tests the players to the limit, asking them to locate a grasshopper within 10 seconds. The challenge was uploaded by a user named D_hallucatus on the subreddit r/FindTheSniper. Optical illusion: The grasshopper blends perfectly into its surroundings.(Screengrab/Reddit)

Also read: Optical Illusion: How many lizards can you spot in 30 seconds? Only 1 in 20 people find all hidden ones

Optical illusion: Find the grasshopper

At first glance, one can see a close-up of a tree trunk. A metal object seems to be attached to it. The blurred background contains more trees and plants. Somewhere hidden in the optical illusion is a grasshopper, which players must spot quickly.

It may initially seem like an easy task to spot the insect. But the color of the grasshopper helps it blend perfectly into the surroundings, making it difficult for people to find it. The natural camouflage of the insect makes solving this optical illusion a tough task.

To find the grasshopper, scan the image carefully. Hint: The insect is not present on any of the sides of the picture.

Also read: New optical illusion goes viral on Reddit: Can you spot the life jacket?

Optical illusion: Answer

To find the grasshopper, zoom in on the photo and look closely at the center of the trunk. The grasshopper is right on the rough bark of the tree, just a little above the metal object.

FAQs:

1. Where is the grasshopper located in the viral optical illusion?

The grasshopper is located in the center of the photo. It is right on the tree bark.

2. Why is it so difficult for many people to see the grasshopper in this optical illusion?

Since the grasshopper’s color blends with that of the tree bark, it is hard for many people to spot the insect within just 10 seconds.

3. What should I do to become an expert at solving optical illusions?

Besides regularly taking part in these challenges, you can try to think outside the box to become an expert at solving optical illusions.

4. How do optical illusions help our cognitive agility?

Optical illusions strengthen one’s ability to analyse clues and scenes, which, in turn, boosts observation skills.