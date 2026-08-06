Yamuna rises after season's highest Hathnikund release

The Yamuna’s water level in Delhi started rising on Wednesday evening, a day after the Hathnikund barrage released the season’s highest discharge of 63,109 cusecs, officials said, adding that there is no flood risk at present in the national capital, despite the river nearing the warning level. New Delhi, Jul 23 (ANI): A fisherman is fishing at Wazirabad's Yamuna River, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) ( NEERAJ CHOPRA)

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the Yamuna began rising on Wednesday, with the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increasing by 1.12m -- from 202.38m at 1am to 203.50m at 8pm. According to the CWC forecast issued on Wednesday morning, the water level is likely to rise by around 1.5m over the next two days.

A senior official from the irrigation and flood control department said the present rise was expected as a large volume of water was released from the Hathnikund.

“The water takes two days to reach Delhi from Yamunanagar in Haryana. The level started rising on Tuesday night, but the situation is well under control. The high flow will cleanse the river. The water level is likely to stabilise after the spike. There is no flooding risk at the moment,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Also Read I ‘Fish ladders’ planned at Yamuna to revive native species