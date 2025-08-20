Optical illusion: You have sniper vision if you can spot the snake in just 10 seconds

Optical illusions are making waves on the internet. Since these brain teasers force you to think with a fresh perspective, they are gaining traction. If you love viral optical illusions, we have one such challenge for you to test your skills. From this image of a garden, all you have to do is find a snake within 10 seconds. Can you spot the snake?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: Find the snake

Initially uploaded by a user named KRothbauer on Reddit, this optical illusion became quite a hit on the internet. At first glance, you have a dull image of a garden: A white birdbath is surrounded by some plants and black mulch. In the center, some green plants are growing near the base of a tree. With a fence in the background, it looks like a well-maintained yard in its entirety. Somewhere hidden in the viral optical illusion, there is a reptile. People with sharp eyes can spot it in less than 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Answer

Optical illusions are meant to trick our eyes and divert our attention. However, with a bit of patience and commitment, you can get pretty adept at solving these viral brain teasers. Similarly, if you calmly zoom in on the photo, you can see the snake in the center of the green plant near the tree.

Also read: Optical illusion: How many cheetahs can you see in this tricky image?

FAQs

Where is the snake located in the optical illusion?

If you focus on the middle of the optical illusion, you can see the snake is located in the center of the green plant.

Why are people finding it difficult to spot the snake in this viral optical illusion?

Since the snake is excellently camouflaged, only a part of it is visible. Additionally, you need to zoom in on the photo to see it. For these reasons, people are finding it hard to spot the snake in this viral optical illusion.

What can I do to get quicker at solving optical illusions?

Try not to rush as you approach these optical illusions. Proceed with a calm mind, and you shall be fine.

Do optical illusions sharpen our minds?

Yes, optical illusions improve our cognitive agility and teach us to look beyond mere appearances.