Optical illusion: How many cheetahs can you see in this tricky image?

Optical illusions have long been a favourite pastime on the internet, fascinating people with their ability to trick the mind and challenge human perception. From puzzles that cleverly blend multiple images to those that test focus and attention to detail, these visual games consistently attract countless viewers eager to test and sharpen their observation skills. The latest illusion we bring to you is generated with the help of artificial intelligence. An AI image showed a cheetah with hidden faces in the tree, sparking debate as viewers tried to count how many were cleverly concealed.(Representational image generated using AI)

The image in question is a sepia-toned, pencil-style sketch that at first glance appears to show a single cheetah sitting calmly in the foreground. Behind it stands a tree with thick, sprawling leaves. Yet, hidden within those very leaves are several additional cheetah faces, carefully blended into the branches and foliage. The illusion creates a layered effect, requiring viewers to look more than once and sharpen their focus to spot each hidden detail.

Unlike typical puzzles that may simply disguise an animal or shape in plain sight, this artwork plays with depth and texture. The task set before viewers is simple in words but tricky in execution: count all the cheetahs in the picture.

Why the internet loves them

Optical illusions are far more than simple visual tricks. They often ignite lively discussions, debates, and even light-hearted arguments across social media platforms. These illusions tap into human curiosity and the innate desire to unravel a mystery. While many people find them calming and enjoyable, others are drawn to the competitive thrill of spotting hidden details before their friends. Their popularity lies in the fact that such puzzles provide the brain with a playful workout, enhancing observation and problem-solving skills while delivering a quick burst of entertainment.

So, how many cheetahs can you spot in this sepia-toned illusion?