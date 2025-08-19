Optical illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot life jacket in this viral challenge

Do you consider yourself a seasoned player in solving optical illusions? A new puzzle that has gone viral on Reddit has left netizens scratching their heads. It is being said that only those with brilliant observational skills and sharp vision are able to crack this challenge - spot the life jacket. Can you spot the person wearing a life jacket?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: What is the challenge?

The challenge, which was shared on the popular subreddit 'Find the Sniper' by a user named Superb_Palpitation33, features a view of a concert, with a large number of people enjoying the performance. The task here is quite difficult. Among the hundreds of people, players need to identify the individual wearing a life jacket.

To solve this one, people really need to stay calm and focused to pay attention to all the details in the picture. Do not consider defeat until you have observed all the details in the image, as there is no time limit. Experts have dubbed solving such puzzles a healthy habit, as they help boost concentration, focus, and intelligence quotient.

Optical illusion: The solution

If you were able to identify the life jacket in the image, then you surely have a keen attention to detail. However, if you failed to spot the jacket, do not worry as the challenge has left the majority of Reddit users stumped.

In the comments section of the post, several users have revealed the answer to the viral puzzle. “⅓ from the top ¼ from the right. Orange life jacket wearing blue hat next to pink hat,” one person wrote.

Another one added, “In a teal hat, left of pink hat about 1/3 down from top and 1/3 from right. All you can see is the orange part around their neck from behind.”

