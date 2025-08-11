Jennifer Lopez finds insect ‘tickling’ her neck during performance, watch how pop diva handles onstage surprise | Video

Jennifer Lopez proved once again she’s the ultimate stage pro – even when an unexpected visitor decided to join the show. While performing her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour on August 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the 56-year-old singer encountered a large cricket that boldly crawled up her dress and reached her neck, mid-song. JLo swats off a cricket that had climbed onto her mid-performance with grace, says "It was tickling me."(AP)

‘It was tickling me’

The unusual moment was caught on video, showing the insect slowly making its way up Lopez’s body as she stood before the microphone. Without missing a beat or a note, JLo calmly grabbed the cricket and threw it offstage. “It was tickling me,” she told the audience with a bright smile, handling the situation with effortless grace and humor.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the moment, joking on social media that Lopez was rehearsing for her upcoming film project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, with a playful twist: “Kiss of the Cricket Woman.” The star’s cool reaction drew praise across the internet “Always a professional,” said one admirer, while another gushed, “Handled it so well, I would have collapsed right there!”

Not JLo’s first onstage wardrobe adventure

This wasn’t the only memorable incident on Lopez’s recent tour. Just weeks earlier, on July 25 in Warsaw, Poland, she experienced a wardrobe malfunction when a glittery skirt snapped off mid-performance. Displaying her signature poise, she laughed it off, joking about being “out here in my underwear,” and even managed a twirl onstage, turning a potentially awkward moment into a fan-favorite memory.

“I’m glad they reinforced that costume,” Lopez later quipped, “And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

From unexpected insects to wardrobe mishaps, Jennifer Lopez’s ability to keep the energy high and the show flowing makes her a true superstar. Her fans continue to admire not only her powerhouse vocals and stunning performances but also her ability to handle whatever the stage throws her way - with magnetic style, humor, and undeniable flair. With her upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman film and an ongoing world tour, JLo shows no signs of slowing down, proving that no cricket or wardrobe malfunction can stop her shine.