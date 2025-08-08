Jennifer Lopez was denied entry at Chanel store in Turkey. Here’s what she did at the rival brands' showrooms

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez had a rather embarrassing encounter at a Chanel store in Istanbul. The actor-singer was reportedly stopped at the door by security guards who claimed the store was full, leaving JLo to walk away from the boutique. Jennifer Lopez was in Turkey’s largest city for her performance at Yenikapi Festival Park during the Istanbul Festival.

Jennifer Lopez refused entry to Chanel store

Lopez, 56, was refused entry to a Chanel store in Istanbul on August 4. As per Türkiye Today, a security guard prevented her from entering the showroom because it was at full capacity.

It is believed that the actor was cordial about it and said “Okay, no problem” before walking away. Some pictures of Lopez shopping in Istanbul have surfaced on social media in which she is seen in a baby pink set with matching sunglasses. She was shopping at Istanbul’s Istinye Park.

Later, when the store’s employees realised their mistake, they reportedly approached the pop star with an invitation to come back, but she declined.

Lopez redirected her shopping spree to nearby rival luxury brands, splurging tens of thousands of dollars at fashion houses such as Celine and Beymen, instead.

Why was JLo in Turkey

She was in Turkey’s largest city for her performance at Yenikapi Festival Park during the Istanbul Festival on August 5. She has been busy with her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, which will wrap up on August 12 in Sardinia, Italy.

The Istanbul stop was Lopez’s second visit to Turkey on the tour. On July 23, she performed at Regnum Carya Resort Hotel. The day after that show, she celebrated her birthday there.

“What a gift you all are! Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes,” Lopez captioned an Instagram carousel while sharing photos from the birthday celebration.

After the tour, she will get busy with the release of Kiss of the Spider Woman. The musical film, written and directed by Bill Condon, had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will be released to theatres in October this year.