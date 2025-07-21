Jennifer Lopez, 55, turns up the heat with steamy performance, grinds against backup dancer; internet divided. Watch

Pop star Jennifer Lopez knows how to command a stage, and she proved it once again during her sizzling performance at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife, Spain, on Saturday night. The 55-year-old global pop icon delivered a high-energy set packed with choreography, vocals, and a heavy dose of sensuality that left the crowd both stunned and thrilled. Jeniffer Lopez's latest performance in Spain generated mixed reactions online. While some fans praised her confidence, others criticised the provocative nature of the show.

JLo gives a sensual performance in Spain

In the clips that have surfaced online from the show, Jennifer is seen crawling seductively across the stage before engaging in sexually suggestive moves with her male backup dancers. At one point, she nearly kissed one dancer, then bent over to grind against another. Later, she positioned herself on top of one performer while reaching behind to grab the backsides of two others standing beside her. The steamy sequence unfolded just before she launched into her 2011 hit I’m Into You.

Internet reacts

The internet had a mixed response to her performance. While some fans were in awe of it, others felt it was inappropriate.

One fan wrote, "Look, I don’t like this, but I have to wonder. What is so bad about it to everyone? That she’s 55 instead of 25? If she were 25, it would be fine? She looks terrific. What’s the problem here? Don’t like it? Don’t look at it."

Another social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "That was intense, especially when she started singing!".

Another fan wrote, “Meh, I’ve seen much worse. And, to the men complaining that she’s over the hill because she’s 55; you’re never satisfied, period. You want everything both ways and you are the problem. She looks great”.

One fan didn't agree, writing, "JLo’s performance looked more like a cry for attention than a celebration of talent."

Another mentioned, "I’m sorry, but this is not entertaining." Another social media user lamented, "What happened to singers being dignified and able to sing?"

Jennifer's latest outings

This isn't the first time JLo has pushed the envelope with her performances. She previously made headlines after locking lips with her dancers during a bold moment at the American Music Awards. The trend of pop stars embracing overtly sexualized stage moments has been gaining traction recently, with artists like Sabrina Carpenter also drawing attention for similar moves.

Despite the controversy or surprise such displays may generate, Jennifer received loud cheers and praise from fans who applauded both her confidence and performance. Dressed in her signature show-stopping outfit, the 55-year-old entertainer enthralled the audience with her moves.