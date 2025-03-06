Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner giving love another shot? JLo feels ‘betrayed’ by their closeness

Ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce last month, rumour mills have been churning speculations about his close bond with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Now, after Daily Mail reported exclusive footage showing an intimate moment between Affleck and Garner, sources claim JLo feels “betrayed” by their growing closeness. After Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, speculation grows over his bond with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.(ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

The video shows Affleck placing a tender arm around Garner’s lower waist during a paintball outing near Los Angeles. The former couple, who share three children, were spending the day with two of their teenage kids.

“[JLo] saw the paintballing images when the rest of the world did, and of course, it will make her question things from their time together,” a source close to the singer told Daily Mail. “Her friends have questioned how platonic Jen [Garner] and Ben are.”

Just months ago, Affleck and Lopez were still married, and she had publicly supported him through his personal struggles. “She will feel betrayed because she invested so much time in supporting Ben through his challenges and had a rough year as their marriage broke down,” the source added.

“Seeing how quickly he has started spending more time with Garner has exacerbated the concerns she already had about his relationship with her while they were married.”

Affleck-Lopez marriage had its fair share of turbulence

The two rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement, and married in 2022. However, their relationship reportedly faced strains early on—even during their Italian honeymoon. By 2024, Affleck had moved out of their $68 million Beverly Hills home and into a rental just blocks away from Garner’s residence.

“Ben is not Jen’s boyfriend, nor is he her husband anymore,” a source close to Affleck told Daily Mail. “John [Miller] is her partner, and she is happy in her relationship. Ben’s friends truly believe that if Jen and John split, that he would get back together with her in a heartbeat.”

Another source explained, “[JLo] was never jealous of Jen [Garner]. She wants Ben to be happy, so if that is with the mother of his children, then so be it.”