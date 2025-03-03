Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner skip Oscars to enjoy paintball outing, all smiles and laughs

While Hollywood’s biggest stars walked the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner chose to skip the limelight for a paintball outing. The former couple, known for their strong co-parenting dynamic, was spotted at a paintball venue on Sunday, sharing laughs and looking relaxed together. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years

Ben and Jen: All smiles and co-parenting goals

In photos from the outing, obtained by TMZ, Affleck can be seen flashing a wide grin, enjoying every moment with Garner. The two were seen carrying paintball gear, but it’s unclear if they participated in the game themselves or were simply there for their kids.

Their children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—may have been the ones taking part while the parents cheered them on from the sidelines.

According to the outlet, neither Affleck nor Garner appeared to be wearing protective masks, suggesting they didn’t play the game themselves.

This isn’t the first time the exes have been seen together outside of parenting duties. Over the years, they’ve regularly attended school events, participated in charity work, and even stood by each other in emergencies. When Affleck was evacuated during the Pacific Palisades wildfire, he rushed to Garner and their kids, visibly anxious about their safety.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's growing closeness

With his divorce from Jennifer Lopez recently finalised, Affleck is once again a single man and his recent outings with his ex-wife have been raising eyebrows for a while. However, sources insist his bond with Garner is strictly platonic. Garner, meanwhile, remains in a long-term relationship with businessman John C. Miller.

While Garner and Affleck maintain their friendship, reports suggest that Miller isn’t entirely comfortable with how close they remain. According to sources, he has tried to stay quiet about the situation but finds it challenging.

“John understands Ben is always going to be in the picture as a father, but he wants to be the main figure in Jen’s life,” an insider recently told The Daily Mail.

Miller's frustrations over Garner's closeness with Affleck have surfaced before as well, and tensions have only grown over time. However, Garner remains committed to co-parenting with Affleck trying to maintain peace and friendly relationship.