Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are ‘closer than ever’ and ‘spending more time together than ever’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been spending more time together recently, and the feel “like it’s only in everyone’s benefit involved to have a good relationship including themselves and their kids” Despite their amicable friendship, Jennifer Garner is in a relationship with businessman John Miller, while Ben Affleck navigates his recent separation from Jennifer Lopez.(ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

Story started when Jennifer Lopez and Affleck’s highly publicized separation continued to draw attention. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after nearly two decades apart, tied the knot in 2023. However, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, opting to proceed without legal representation.

Since the divorce, reports suggest that Affleck and his first wife, Jennifer Garner, have grown “closer than ever”. However, a source close to the couple told Page Six, “Things between Ben and Jen were understandably rocky for a little while when they first divorced.”

ALSO READ| Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aim to build a positive post-divorce equation: ‘Would love to stay in each other’s lives'

The former couple, who co-parent their three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12— “really do have a close bond,” the source added.

Affleck and Garner are ‘leaning on each other more than ever’

“They are closer than they’ve ever been” and “spending more time together than ever” since their divorce, the source cited to Page Six. “Particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on”, he and Garner have been “leaning on each other more than ever.”

Affleck and Garner have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including sharing breakfast and taking a drive in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles after celebrating Thanksgiving.

“They shared custody and were amicable when it came to situations involving their kids but over the years they’ve really built a close friendship and are on the same page in a lot of ways,” the source told Page Six.

They also reunited in Santa Monica, California, to attend their middle child Seraphina’s play. However, an insider told People Magazine last December, “Jen’s grateful that Ben’s doing well. They are friends, but that’s it.”

Notably, Garner has been in a happy relationship with businessman John Miller, and the couple maintains a low-profile lifestyle away from the public eye.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck to split profits from $68M LA mansion still unsold after 6 months: Reports

Notably, the harrowing Los Angeles fires that have impacted numerous families and destroyed thousands of structures have further brought Affleck and Garner together. Fortunately, the Batman star received confirmation that his $20 million home, which he purchased amid his divorce proceedings, was not damaged by the fires.