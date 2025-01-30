Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck to split profits from $68M LA mansion still unsold after 6 months: Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are set to share the profits from their $68 million Beverly Hills estate, which has been on the market for nearly six months. The former couple, who ended their marriage just two years in, finalised their divorce recently after months of separation. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted together

Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, June 26. While the divorce process was straightforward, the marital home they bought together is still waiting to be sold.

J.Lo & Affleck’s marital mansion still waiting for a buyer

Documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that the former couple will divide the final sale price of their luxurious 38,000-square-foot mansion, though the exact amounts will remain confidential. The mansion, which includes12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a host of high-end amenities, was first listed for sale in July 2024 after Lopez and Affleck initially tried to sell it off-market.

The estate, which the pair bought for just over $60 million in May 2023, has struggled to find a buyer despite its extravagant features, including a guest penthouse, a 12-car garage, and an indoor sports complex. The pair, who finalised their divorce in early January 2025, with mutual understanding and respect for each other, are now focused on closing this chapter of their shared property journey.

J.LO and Affleck's relationship timeline

The couple first met in 2002 while filming "Gigli." Their on-screen romance quickly turned into a real-life one. In 2002 Ben proposed to Jennifer with a pink diamond ring, and they were set to marry in 2003. However, they postponed their wedding due to excessive media attention and eventually called off their engagement in 2004.

Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance. Their reunion sent shockwaves through the entertainment world and sparked a renewed fascination with their relationship

Jennifer and Ben got married in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration with family and friends at Ben's Georgia estate in August. In August 2024, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben, citing irreconcilable differences.