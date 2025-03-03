Kourtney Kardashian reacts to viral rumours about son Mason, 15, having a baby

Kourtney Kardashian has put an end to the swirling rumors about her 15-year-old son, Mason Disick, allegedly becoming a father. On Sunday, March 2, the 45-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories to issue a rare statement, firmly denying the speculation. Media personality and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down rumours about son Mason

"I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not," Kourtney wrote. "Mason does not have a child."

She further clarified that certain social media accounts pretending to be her son are entirely fake. "These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE," she continued. "My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him. Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone."

Also read: 'CHALAMET!!!': Adam Sandler runs to Timothée Chalamet and hugs him at Oscars | Video

Mason’s private life and return to Social Media

Mason Disick has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, choosing to keep his life private. He no longer appears on the family’s reality show, The Kardashians, and has maintained a low profile. However, in May 2024, he made a return to social media by launching his first official Instagram account.

His debut post featured snapshots of himself posing outdoors, dressed in a casual black T-shirt and khaki pants. The images quickly caught the attention of his famous aunts, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, who shared their excitement in the comments.

Mason’s father, Scott Disick, has also opened up about his son’s teenage years, particularly his dating life. In January, during an episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, a podcast hosted by Khloé Kardashian, Scott shared some advice he has given Mason about relationships.

“Mason especially, if he’s going through something, you know, I talk to him about my life. Like mistakes that I did. Like here’s what I’ve done and what’s worked for me, what hasn’t worked for me," Disick said according to PEOPLE.

He emphasized the importance of honesty, advising Mason to always be upfront with those he dates. "If a girl tells you she wants to maybe do something with you and hook up or whatever, if she knows that you’re not in a relationship with her, don’t tell her you are just to get something out of her. And he’s like, ‘No, I know, I get it,’" Scott explained further.

Aside from Mason, Kourtney shares two other children, daughter Penelope and son Reign, with Scott Disick. She recently welcomed another child, son Rocky Thirteen, with her husband, Travis Barker