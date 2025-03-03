Menu Explore
'CHALAMET!!!': Adam Sandler runs to Timothée Chalamet and hugs him at Oscars | Video

ByAshima Grover
Mar 03, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Adam Sandler couldn't stop from gushing over Timothee Chalamet, unleashing his typical growl of enthusiasm despite being roasted for his outfit at the Oscars.

The “Protect Adam Sandler At All Costs" sentiment outweighed others as the beloved actor pulled in a pair of shorts and a sweatshirt, pulling a full-on fanboy moment for Timothee Chalamet. As if the comedian couldn't be more relatable, the Happy Gilmore star crashed the Oscars on Sunday, interrupting host Conan O'Brien's opening monologue.

Adam Sandler geeks out over Timothee Chalamet before an early exit at the 2025 Oscars. (X)
Adam Sandler geeks out over Timothee Chalamet before an early exit at the 2025 Oscars. (X)

Even as Sandler was being roasted for the forever-running gag of dressing up casually at such a big awards night, he kept his cool and yelled "Chalamet!” into A Complete Unknown actor. Giving him the Academy Award nominee a big hug, Adam's typical growl earned laughs at the Dolby Theatre.

Also read | ABC Oscars Pick'em: Who is winning in the Best Actor, Actress, Picture, and Director categories

Before supposedly exiting the ceremony early after his over-enthusiastic shout-out to Chalamet, Sandler invited everyone to “a game of five-on-five basketball at Veteran Park.” Goofing off again, he went on, “Midnight tipoff, the guy from… ‘Nosterafu. He's on my team.”

Conan O'Brien roasts Adam Sandler's casual style at Hollywood's biggest night

Just moments earlier, Conan O'Brien asked the Grown Ups star, “Adam, what are you wearing? You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m.”

He replied, “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up. I like the way I look. Because I’m a good person. I don’t care about what I wear and what I don’t wear. My snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front my peers!”

Also read | Oscars 2025 full list of winners (updated live): Kieran Culkin wins first award of the night

Watch the video here:

This is a developing story.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
