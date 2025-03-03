ABC Oscars Pick'em: Who is winning in the Best Actor, Actress, Picture, and Director categories

Will Timothee Chalamet slip ahead of the rest and clinch the Actor in a Leading Role award in Los Angeles? Is the Adrien Brody-led drama film The Brutalist going to settle the score for the Best Picture race despite a preceding AI controversy? Sunday night will finally answer all the highly debatable questions but before that… An Oscar statue made from LEGO bricks at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 97th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 2, 2025.(REUTERS)

Can you predict the winners of the 2025 Oscars? ABC has put the fans at work ahead of the 97th Academy Awards.

While the biggest winners of the night will take home their golden trophies at the Dolby Theatre, Oscars Pick'em winners a chance to bag a round trip for two to next year's Official Oscars Watch Party at the Academy Museum, with an additional $5,000 cash prize. Except for the Grand Prize, 10 first prize winners will receive an Oscars Prize Park.

Here's who's leading the odds before the big show goes either/or way.

2025 Oscars Best Actor prediction, according to Pick'em votes

Before the 97th Oscars contest is officially settled, audiences have picked the potential winners in their hearts. 58% of votes favoured Timothee Chalamet winning the Best Actor Academy Award for his performance in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Chalamet soared above his fellow nominees Adrien Brody for The Brutalist (31%), Colman Domingo for Sing Sing (3%), Ralph Fiennes for Conclave (6%), and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice 3%).

Demi Moore leads Best Actress predictions

Meanwhile, 38% of the audience votes picked Demi Moore (The Substance) in the Best Actress prediction's neck-and-neck race. Fernanda Torres trailed with 28% for I'm Still Here, and Wicked's Cynthia Erivo came in third with 26%. Anora's Mikey Madison fell behind with 5% of the votes, while only 1% considered Karla Sofia Gascon taking home the Oscar for the Actress in a Leading Role on Sunday.

Best Picture odds locked

Odds of The Brutalist winning at this year's Oscars weighed heavily on the other Best Picture nominees. Edging out over the other with 33%, the Brady Corbet directorial was favoured against other popular picks I'm Still Here (24%) and Anora (15%). Other nominees falling behind with merely one-digit odds were: Wicked (9%), Conclave (7%), Dune: Part Two (6%), A Complete Unknown (2%), The Substance (1%), Nickel Boys (1%) and Emilia Perez (1%).

Oscar for Directing: Pick'em votes

As for the Directing predictions, A Complete Unknown's James Mangold slipped ahead with 44% of the votes. The Brutalist's Brady Corbet came in second at 21%, and Anora's Sean Baker followed with 20% of the odds. Coralie Fargeat gained 11% of the votes, as Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard earned just 3%.

2025 Oscars predictions, per ABC Pick'em

