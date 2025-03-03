Menu Explore
Karla Sofia Gascon is welcomed at Oscars 2025 with brutal roast from host Conan O'Brien: 'She tweeted what'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Mar 03, 2025 06:01 AM IST

Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon is welcomed at Oscars 2025 with a brutal roast from host Conan O'Brien

Karla Sofia Gascon, the star of Emilia Perez, arrived at the 2025 Oscars after a rather controversial awards season courtesy of her old tweets resurfacing. And promptly, she was welcomed to the awards. with a brutal roast from host Conan O'Brien, with references to her publicist and the tweets themselves.

Karla Sofía Gascón in the audience during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Karla Sofía Gascón in the audience during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Follow Us On