Karla Sofia Gascon is welcomed at Oscars 2025 with brutal roast from host Conan O'Brien: 'She tweeted what'
ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Mar 03, 2025 06:01 AM IST
Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon is welcomed at Oscars 2025 with a brutal roast from host Conan O'Brien
Karla Sofia Gascon, the star of Emilia Perez, arrived at the 2025 Oscars after a rather controversial awards season courtesy of her old tweets resurfacing. And promptly, she was welcomed to the awards. with a brutal roast from host Conan O'Brien, with references to her publicist and the tweets themselves.