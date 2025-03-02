Harrison Ford diagnosed with shingles, forced to step down as 2025 Oscars presenter: Report

Hollywood icon Harrison Ford will no longer be presenting at the 2025 Academy Awards after being diagnosed with shingles. According to Entertainment Weekly, the 82-year-old actor had to withdraw from his presenter duties after falling ill on February 29. The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (Indiana Jones et le cadran de la destinee) Out of Competition - Cannes, France, May 19, 2023. Cast member Harrison Ford holds his Honorary Palme d'Or Award. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

Despite the setback, reports confirm that Ford is “doing OK” physically. His representatives have not yet released an official statement.

Ford bows out due to health reasons

Just days before his diagnosis, Ford attended the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where he participated in a lighthearted skit alongside Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams. The duo shared an amusing moment on stage, with Williams teasing Ford for chewing food at an inopportune time.

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, but it is not life-threatening. Before his diagnosis, Ford was announced as one of the presenters for the prestigious event, alongside A-list names such as Gal Gadot, Zoe Saldaña, Andrew Garfield, Margaret Qualley, Samuel L. Jackson, Rachel Zegler, Alba Rohrwacher, and Dave Bautista.

The ceremony will also see The View host Whoopi Goldberg return to the Oscars stage for the first time in nearly a decade. Other high-profile presenters include Halle Berry, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Cillian Murphy, Bowen Yang, John Lithgow, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas, and Ben Stiller.

Musical highlights: Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and more

This year’s Oscars promises memorable performances, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo set to deliver a “spellbinding” duet from Wicked. Additionally, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and British singer Raye will take the stage together.

Understanding Shingles

Shingles is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox. It leads to painful rashes and discomfort but is not typically life-threatening. The Mayo Clinic (via PageSix) describes shingles as a condition that can cause nerve pain lasting for weeks or months.

Despite his diagnosis, Ford recently told People that he remains in good physical health and is actively involved in filming 1923 Season 2. The veteran actor, known for his demanding action roles, reassured fans that his latest work still includes physically intense sequences, such as horseback riding.