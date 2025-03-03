Kieran Culkin drops the F bomb on Oscars stage, says his wife owes him a 4th kid after winning Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin dropped the F-bomb on the Oscars stage and added that his wife owes him a fourth kid after he won Best Supporting Actor. The actor seemed to admit his faux pas as he checked himself immediately after saying the F word, but then launched into an impromptu speech, including a story concerning his wife, Jazz Charton. (Also read: Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreate iconic Oscars kiss on the red carpet: 'A reunion 22 years in the making') Kieran Culkin accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(AP)

Kieran Culkin on the Oscars stage

The 97th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The night’s first award, presented by Robert Downey Jr., went to Kieran Culkin for best supporting actor. Culkin has cruised through the season, picking up award after award, for his performance alongside Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain.

As he got onto the stage, Culkin said, “I have no idea how I f***ing got here. I've just been acting my whole life." He then checked himself as the audience chuckled and added, “And there, I have forgotten whatever speech I had, 20 seconds into this.”

Culkin spent most of his speech recalling an earlier, hypothetical promise from his wife Jazz Charton, that they could have a fourth child if he won an Oscar. Culkin used the opportunity to take Charton — “love of my life, ye of little faith” — up on the offer.

Kieran Culkin's big win

Kieran Culkin triumphed over fellow nominees Edward Norton, Yura Borisov, Guy Pearce, and Succession co-star Jeremy Strong in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Written and directed by Eisenberg, A Real Pain follows mismatched cousins, David and Benji, as they tour Poland to honour their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history, as per New York Post.

Culkin's performance nabbed him some of the most coveted acting prizes this awards season, including a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics' Choice Award. And now, with the Oscar win, he has added one more trophy to his kitty.

The Academy Awards nominations were unveiled in January after voting had been extended twice because of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people and catastrophic property damage." The 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar in India.

(With ANI inputs)