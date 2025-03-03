Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreate iconic Oscars kiss on the red carpet: 'A reunion 22 years in the making'

Adrien and Halle Berry's viral kiss

Adrien Brody was talking to journalists on the red carpet on Sunday night as he was accosted by Halle Berry, who embraced him. The two then proceeded to kiss on the red carpet as the journalists looked on.

The moment was tweeted by the Academy's official social media page within minutes. The caption read: “A reunion 22 years in the making.” 22 years ago, the two actors had memorably kissed on the Oscars stage at the same venue. The moment from this year's red carpet went viral with many comparing it to the iconic kiss from 2003.

The iconic 2003 kiss

Brody famously kissed the Never Let Go actor in 2003 as he accepted his Oscar for Roman Polanski's The Pianist at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood (then the Kodak Theater), which also played host to the 2025 Academy Awards.

Berry presented the Best Actor award, keeping with Oscars tradition in which the previous year's acting winners return to present the category for the opposite sex. Berry made history in 2002 when she took home the Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball, becoming the first Black actress to take home that trophy.

"If you're known by the company you keep, tonight's recipient of the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor will be known as a major, major player," Berry said before introducing the 2003 nominees.

After Berry announced Brody as the winner, the actor rushed onstage, embraced Berry and kissed her passionately for several seconds. "I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag," he told Berry, who looked shocked as she wiped her lips.

This year, Adrien Brody is nominated for his performance as Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor Laszlo Toth in Brady Corbet's The Brutalist. The 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar in India.

