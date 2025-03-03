Menu Explore
Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreate iconic Oscars kiss on the red carpet: 'A reunion 22 years in the making'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Mar 03, 2025 06:49 AM IST

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreated their iconic Oscars kiss on the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards.

Actors Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreated their iconic kiss from the 2003 Oscars on the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards. Halle met Adrien on the red carpet Sunday evening as Hollywood's biggest night got underway. (Also read: Kieran Culkin drops the F bomb on Oscars stage, says his wife owes him a 4th kid after winning Best Supporting Actor)

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry had a reunion at the 2025 Oscars.
Adrien Brody and Halle Berry had a reunion at the 2025 Oscars.

Adrien and Halle Berry's viral kiss

Adrien Brody was talking to journalists on the red carpet on Sunday night as he was accosted by Halle Berry, who embraced him. The two then proceeded to kiss on the red carpet as the journalists looked on.

The moment was tweeted by the Academy's official social media page within minutes. The caption read: “A reunion 22 years in the making.” 22 years ago, the two actors had memorably kissed on the Oscars stage at the same venue. The moment from this year's red carpet went viral with many comparing it to the iconic kiss from 2003.

The iconic 2003 kiss

Brody famously kissed the Never Let Go actor in 2003 as he accepted his Oscar for Roman Polanski's The Pianist at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood (then the Kodak Theater), which also played host to the 2025 Academy Awards.

Berry presented the Best Actor award, keeping with Oscars tradition in which the previous year's acting winners return to present the category for the opposite sex. Berry made history in 2002 when she took home the Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball, becoming the first Black actress to take home that trophy.

"If you're known by the company you keep, tonight's recipient of the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor will be known as a major, major player," Berry said before introducing the 2003 nominees.

After Berry announced Brody as the winner, the actor rushed onstage, embraced Berry and kissed her passionately for several seconds. "I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag," he told Berry, who looked shocked as she wiped her lips.

This year, Adrien Brody is nominated for his performance as Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor Laszlo Toth in Brady Corbet's The Brutalist. The 97th Academy Awards are streaming live on JioHotstar in India.

(With ANI inputs)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
