Ben Affleck would love ‘another shot’ with ex Jennifer Garner if timing's right

Ben Affleck would love to give it "another shot" with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to a new Page Six report. An insider told the outlet that the Accountant star would not mind having a second chance with the 52-year-old actress if the "timing is ever right."

The source told the outlet that the Justice League star would “love another chance” with Garner, who is the mother to his children: Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 13. The duo parted ways in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and finalised their divorce three years later. They have since been co-parenting their kids.

The insider went on to say that Affleck “would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right.” But, “at the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives.” After his failed marriage with Garner, the Hypnotic star rekindled a romance and tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez, 55, in 2022.

However, the 52-year-old actor and Lopez filed for divorce in 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.” “Ben just got out of a marriage and finalized his divorce [from Jennifer Lopez], he is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter,” the insider told the outlet.

“Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them,” the source added. Garner has been in an on-and-off relationship with John Miller since 2018. The couple broke up in 2020 and rekindled their romance in 2021. They have been dating since.

Another source told the outlet, “The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment.” However, Page Six previously reported that the exes “are closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce.”