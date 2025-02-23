Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ben Affleck spending a lot of time with ex Jennifer Garner and kids as divorce from Jennifer Lopez is finalised

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 23, 2025 12:16 PM IST

Ben Affleck is already dating, a day after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalised, a new report has claimed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially single. Their divorce finally came through on Friday, six months after it was filed. And if a new report is to be believed, Ben has already moved on and is 'casually dating'. However, the report adds that the actor's focus remains his work. (Also read: Ben Affleck ‘casually dating’ as he attains legally single status after divorce from Jennifer Lopez)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of Marry Me at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of Marry Me at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Ben Affleck is spending time with Jennifer Garner post divorce

People Magazine quoted a source close to Ben Affleck saying, "Ben's casually dating. This doesn't seem to be a focus, though. He is very focused on work. If he's not filming, he spends long days at his office.”

The source added that Ben is spending “a lot of time” with his and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel, adding that he is especially close to his youngest child, Samuel.

Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez

On Saturday, AP reported that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Jennifer and Ben's divorce settlement on January 6 and declared that it would take effect on February 21, after California's required six months passed since Lopez filed to dissolve their two-year-old marriage.

The document said they settled through mediation in September, avoiding the kind of drawn-out court fight that other celebrity couples have gone through. Jennifer Lopez has now dropped the Affleck from her legal name.

Jennifer and Ben, America's sweethearts, married in July 2022. But she filed for divorce in August 2024. Jennifer and Ben, America's sweethearts, married in July 2022. But she filed for divorce in August 2024. This was their second stint as a couple. In the early 2000s, they met, fell in love, got engaged and starred together in the infamous Gigli and Jersey Girl in 2004. However, they parted ways the same year before rekindling their romance 18 years later.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On