Ben Affleck is reportedly ready to re-enter the dating scene following his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez. On January 6, the couple finalised their split, and just weeks later, the Los Angeles County Superior Court officially dissolved their marriage on February 21, declaring them legally single. As Affleck moves forward, sources revealed to People magazine that he’s now "casually dating," signalling a new chapter in his personal life. Ben Affleck is reportedly dating casually after finalising his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Affleck is ‘casually dating’ following divorce

A source told the media outlet that “Ben's casually dating.” They added, “This doesn't seem to be a focus though.” The insider also shared that The Batman actor is “very focused on work,” adding, “If he's not filming, he spends long days at his office.” He also reportedly spends “a lot of time” with his three children Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12 whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The source also noted that Affleck spends “a lot of time” with his youngest child, Samuel. The source added that “they are very close.”

Lopez and Affleck are relationship had a tumultuous history, first reigniting in 2021, nearly 17 years after their initial engagement ended in 2004. The couple married in a private Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia the following month. However, exactly two years after their Georgia wedding, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. The official date of separation was listed as April 26, 2024, marking the end of their high-profile reunion.

Affleck’s upcoming projects

As the actor focuses on his work amid divorce, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project, The Accountant 2. The highly anticipated sequel to his 2016 action-thriller The Accountant is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8. Fans can look forward to the actor reprising his role as Christian Wolff, alongside Jon Bernthal, who returns as his brother Brax.

Additionally, Affleck recently teased another action-packed project, RIP, during the 2025 Next on Netflix Special Presentation in Los Angeles on January 29.

He also compared his film to a mix of Heat, Narc and Training Day. He said, “This movie takes a look at the things people will do for money," as reported by People. The film will also see his best friend Matt Damon and will be released later this year on Netflix.