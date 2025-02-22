In her cowgirl era? Jennifer Lopez buys new compound with stables, riding arena in exclusive LA enclave after divorce

Jennifer Lopez may just be switching her lifestyle after settling her divorce from Ben Affleck. Last month, reports of the singer-actress potentially eyeing a $20 million mansion in Brentwood emerged. However, the latest update on JLo’s real estate profile shows she may have gone in the other direction. Jennifer Lopez, now officially divorced and single, has reportedly purchased a new Hidden Hills compound in Los Angeles.(Getty Images via AFP)

JLo's returns to LA's Hidden Hills

According to TMZ’s sources, the “On the Floor” songstress has purchased a brand-new 2 ½-acre compound in the extravagantly exclusive and gated community of Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills. The massive estate features a 10,046-square-ft main house, which comes with a barn, stables and a riding arena.

Also read | Mystery mom of Dave Grohl's secret love child identified: Protecting baby from ‘angry fans’

It also boasts a guest house and pool, among other amenities that make the eye-popping compound a worthy purchase. The private residential area is especially deemed an abode reserved for horse lovers and A-list celebrities. Lopez herself is no stranger to Hidden Hills. The “Dance Again” songbird picked up a traditional-style mansion in the remote enclave for $8.2 million in 2010, per the Architectural Digest.

The place had entertainment amenities like a dance studio, a professional recording studio, a 20-seat theatre and a full-service bar. However, JLo ultimately parted ways with the house in 2017, selling it for $10 million.

Jennifer Lopez's new LA home's celebrity history

The new property had multiple other Hollywood owners before Jennifer Lopez snapped it up. Its celebrity history dictates that Sylvester Stallone, aka Sly Stallone, had the LA property for a while before he sold it to singer-songwriter John Fogerty.

He, in turn, gave up the estate to Lopez. In addition to boasting an overall aesthetic that may as well have JLo embrace the cowgirl lifestyle, her new abode also has other urban amenities like a theatre, chef’s kitchen and a gym.

Also read | Who is Anthony Ricco? Diddy's lawyer quitting sex-trafficking case ahead of trial

The Hidden Hills compound’s asking price is believed to have been $21 million. However, it remains unknown how much Jennifer has shelled on it. All we know so far is that she got it for a “great deal.”

In other news, Lopez is now officially divorced from Ben Affleck, and she's dropped The Accountant star's last name. However, their former $61 million Beverly Hills marital home is still sitting ducks with no new buyer in sight.