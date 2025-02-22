Mystery mom of Dave Grohl's secret love child identified: Protecting baby from ‘angry fans’

A mystery woman welcomed a child with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl last summer. Jennifer Young, the 38-year-old Florida-born rock ‘n’ roll fan, has finally come forward, outing her name to the world. The identity of the LA-based woman caught in a cheating scandal with Dave Grohl last summer has been revealed. (AFP)

However, her confirmation to the New York Post came with a request that her baby’s identity not be divulged publicly because protecting her identity against “angry fans” is really important. Young, covered in tattoos, has been leading a quiet life in an LA neighbourhood with her mother where she is often spotted taking her nearly 7-month-old baby girl for walks.

Although not much is known about Jennifer Young, her daughter, who was fathered by Dave Grohl, was born on August 1, 2024, and has the rock musician’s last name, according to official records.

What do we know about Dave Grohl's baby mama, Jennifer Young?

It is unclear how Young and Grohl met. Nonetheless, her choice of tattoos—including Paul McCartney lyrics and the Metallica logo—spells out her love for music. Even her baby was seen rocking a cranial helmet decked with Metallica, Led Zeppelin, and Elvis Presley stickers.

Page Six further revealed that Jennifer, 38, and Dave, 56, were in New York City over Valentine’s Day weekend. In the spirit of the duo never being spotted together, it’s uncertain if they met each other this time, either. The former drummer of grunge rock band Nirvana was there to perform with his daughter, Violet, at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary concert at Radio City.

Meanwhile, a former classmate of Dave Grohl’s baby mama described her as“quiet” and “very pleasant.” Expressing their shock after finding out about her connection with the “Everlong” crooner, they said, “I feel like she was more into Gwen Stefani than the Foo Fighters.” Tabloids couldn't track down the LA-based woman's social media accounts.

Dave Grohl shocked fans with affair and new baby news in 2024

The Foo Fighters member shocked the music community and his fans in September 2024, revealing that he welcomed a kid with another woman despite being married to his wife, Jordyn Blum, since 2003. Openly declaring that the child was born out of wedlock, he dropped the news on Instagram a month after the child came into the world.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he disclosed on social media at the time, admitting to his cheating scandal. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Dynamic between Dave Grohl and his model wife

Although Grohl is reportedly trying to “work things out” with his wife, a source told PEOPLE initially that Jordyn Blum’s “mind is not on her marriage…She doesn’t trust Dave.” Earlier this month, the supposedly estranged couple were seen together for the first time in nearly half a year before the rocker jetted off to New York. They got married on August 2, 2003, and share daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.