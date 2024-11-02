Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl drops divorce attorney following his cheating scandal: He doesn't want to lose…'

David Grohl dropped the attorney he had hired before his admission of cheating on his wife and welcoming a secret love child from the affair. On Friday, a source revealed to People that the singer is “no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife.” It is alleged that the singer is struggling to keep his family and marriage intact following the cheating scandal. David Grohl is reportedly working to reconcile with his wife, Jordyn Blum, after admitting to infidelity and the existence of a secret child. Photo by Chris Pizzello/AP

Dave Grohl’s aware ‘he messed up’

A second source divulged that the Foo Fighters frontman “loves his family” and “prioritising” his three children from the marriage after accepting that he welcomed a fourth one out of wedlock. The insider told the news outlet, “He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realise what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”

Grohl’s admission of infidelity shocked the world but he assured that he and his wife Jordyn Blum whom he married in 2003 will “move forward together”. However, both were spotted with a missing band on their finger after the revelation, as reported by The New York Post.

The singer revealed about his affair and fourth child via an Instagram post on September 10. He wrote, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside my marriage. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.” Grohl concluded with “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Blum’s new dating rumours

Since the cheating scandal, Blum has not addressed the scandal officially yet. She made headlines with rumours of Blum seeing her tennis instructor which Daily Mail claimed made Grohl “jealous” of their “flirty connection”. However, a source who had direct knowledge of the situation revealed to The Post, “There’s nothing going on with her tennis instructor. He’s married, and his wife is Jordyn’s friend.”

The insider added that Blum’s friends feel “sorry” for her and suspect that she knew of the affair long before his official admission.