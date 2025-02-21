‘Relapsed’: Kanye West hooked on nitrous oxide again; sources blame recent controversies on addiction

“Kanye finally taking back control from Ye,” a netizen joked online after the controversial rapper retracted his previous Nazi rants, declaring on X, “After further reflection I’ve come to the realisation that I’m not a Nazi.” Kanye West’s Thursday (IST) post on social media kicked off a new wave of memes, with users likening his case to Oscar Isaac’s character(s) grappling with dissociative identity disorder in Marvel’s miniseries Moon Knight. Kanye West has reportedly relapsed. Worried insiders claim that his nitrous oxide addiction was back.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

On the same day as the 47-year-old rapper’s supposed reawakening, multiple concerned sources came forward with claims that Kanye had “relapsed” on nitrous oxide. Earlier this month, West bought a local TV ad spot during the Super Bowl to promote his fashion brand, Yeezy. The “Stronger” rapper claimed to have shot it with an iPhone after spending the allocated money for the ad on his “new teeth.”

Ye appeared to be sitting in a dentist’s chair while seeming out of sorts and stammering through his brief address. The ad dropped shortly after West made controversial headlines for posting an antisemitic rant on X and declaring himself a Nazi while professing his admiration for Hitler.

Insiders are worried about Kanye West's nitrous oxide addiction

Sources with new insight into the rapper’s life blame his SNS rants and recent controversies on him finding his way back to laughing gas, an anaesthetic. Detailing changes in his life since his return from Japan ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards, a friend said, “When he [West] got back to LA he got dental work again and I think that’s when he relapsed.”

Similarly, a second source chimed in, “The nitrous took over in Los Angeles. After the Grammy party [on Feb. 2], he met people and it kind of escalated to things that he never does anymore when he’s in Japan.” A third pointed out that Kanye relied on nitrous oxide as “medication,” which ultimately led to his meltdowns and allowed him to “be able to do anything he wants.”

“It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourettes experience, his entire life is a video game,” the same source continued, citing his connections with his dentist.

One of Ye’s former employees also asserted that the rapper is “very easily influenced,” as one can “just convince” him of things and “he doesn’t really fact check them.” The ex-Yeezy employee went on to say, “You can just say something that is not true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time he’ll believe it.”

Kanye West's manager previously accused his dentist of pushing him into addiction

These claims align with Kanye West’s longtime rep, Milo Yiannopoulos’ accusing dentist Thomas Connelly of being the catalyst in the Vultures album-maker’s nitrous oxide addiction. “Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous – laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him,” the manager alleged in an X thread in August 2024.

Controversial rapper shares the story on his social media

Surprisingly, Ye re-posted Hip-Hop/music updates page Kurrco’s tweet referencing his alleged nitrous oxide relapse via his X profile soon after his “realisation” that he’s not a Nazi. He neither confirmed nor denied the claims while re-sharing the post.

During his recent X activity, Ye also took a dig at Adam Sandler for name-dropping him at the SNL50 celebrations. “Adam Sandler Thank you for the love,” he wrote after the actor took a swipe at West while performing at the comedy sketch show’s special anniversary event: “50 years of finding out your favourite musician’s antisemitic.”

Kanye re-sharing his “relapse” story on his personal account has only opened up the case to more questions, leaving his fans in the dark about his well-being, especially with sources already saying that the laughing gas addiction has “messed up” his memory.